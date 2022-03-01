The beginning of ethnic cleansing against Armenians, demonization of their image, as well as anti-Armenian policy in Azerbaijan can be considered the events of early 1988, which took place in the third largest city of Azerbaijan – Sumgait. Starting from February 27-29, 1988, for three days, Armenians were subjected to violence and pogroms organized at the state level. Ordinary citizens of the Azerbaijani SSR were tortured and killed only because they are ethnic Armenians.

Despite the policy of denial by Azerbaijan, pogroms and violence against Armenians in Sumgait (1988), as well as in other major cities of Soviet Azerbaijan, were condemned by a number of international structures and organisations. The resolutions adopted by the European Parliament in 1988, 1990, and 1991 condemned the pogroms carried out against Armenians.

In this interview Taron Hovhannisyan, an Expert on Turkish studies of the Armenian Analytical Research Center “Orbeli” answers five questions from Boy Frank.

Has the total number of deaths ever been more accurately established with a division of men, women and children?

It is very hard to show the exact number of dead and injured people during pogroms. The official USSR authorities tried to hide the real number of killed people. When we talk about more than 100 killed Armenians, we base on the testimonies of witnesses, not official sources and the reports of human rights defenders. Talking about the division of men, women or children, we can state that people were killed without taking into account their sex or age. There are a number of documented cases of rapes of women and even little girls.

Has justification by the Azeris been documented and compared with other incidents?

The point of view that the Armenian side is the one to blame in pogroms in Sumgait and later in other cities of Azerbaijan, is one of the main themes of the Azerbaijan state propaganda, aim of which is to justify pogroms and killings of innocent Armenians. All attempts of the Azerbaijani side to justify or falsificate the history of pogroms and other atrocities in Sumgait are documented and are freely accessible (http://karabakhrecords.info/english.html ). At the same time, in Azerbaijan we can notice a process of glorification of people who killed Armenians. Some of the participants of Sumgait pogroms later became deputies of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

What has your group/you established?

With the help of specialists who study pogroms and ethnic cleansings of Armenians in Azerbaijan we have gathered and presented in different reports, publications, photo and video materials about Sumgait pogroms (http://karabakhrecords.info/english.html , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WNYhofO6ic4 )

Is there ever any dialogue about the incident with the younger generation from both sides?

In Azerbaijan they deny their sin in the pogroms of Armenians. The mass crime was never adequately prosecuted by the authorities in Azerbaijan. Most of the organisers and executors of pogroms were simply set free. Most of the younger generation in Azerbaijan does not even know about ethnic cleansing of Armenians. As a result there is no dialogue about these events. All the attempts of direct communication with Armenians were strictly stopped by the Azerbajani government. The hatred towards Armenians was developed in the younger generation of Azerbaijan. The evidence of such a policy were different calls for killing Armenians, executing POWs, hate speech and Armenophobia during the Azerbaijani aggression towards Artsakh in 2020.

Do you think the incident, in view of the gravities of the atrocities, should be brought to the attention of history students every year?

Keeping silent about the crime against humanity like pogroms in Sumgait, leads to their repetition. It is extremely important to inform not only the international community, but also the scientific community about atrocities towards the Armenians of Sumgait, as well as the Armenians of Kirovabad, Baku and other cities of Azerbaijan.