Now that Covid is nearly over we are (re)relaunching TheHagueOnLine Social Club. The goal of the club is to showcase social activities that The Hague region has to offer expats and internationals while meeting new people and having lots of fun!

Our first event will be on Tuesday 5 April at the recently opened Axes Indoor axe throwing bar in Scheveningen. Axe throwing is a new craze that has recently arrived from the USA. Think dart throwing but bigger and with axes! Indoor Axe throwing is a fun group activity where you participate in friendly competitions throwing axes at wooden targets.

The owner Steffanie, originally from Jamaica, is looking forward to welcoming TheHagueOnLine social club to Axes. The schedule for the evening is the following:

20:00 – 20:30 – Welcome by Steffanie with a drink (non-alcoholic hot or cold drink)

20:30 – 21:30 – Axe throwing training followed by a little competition

21:30 – 22:30 – Snacks, drinks (2 drinks – beer or non-alcoholic) and socialising

The costs to participate is €35 includes 3 drinks, snacks and one hour of axe throwing. For this event we are limited to 12 people.

To register please email billy@thehagueonline.com

For more details about Axes Indoor axe throwing bar go to https://indoor-axethrowing.com/home-en/