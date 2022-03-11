The Avocado Show has been a huge hit in Amsterdam and other locations around the world. A brand new restaurant will open this weekend in the Westfield Mall of the Netherlands.

The concept

Founded by Dutch friends Julien Zaal and Ron Simpson in 2017, The Avocado Show started out with a simple mission: to bring joy to avocado lovers. It all started with the first restaurant in Amsterdam and quickly transformed into an international franchise with locations in Brussels, Madrid and London and more locations opening soon. This expansion was made possible by an investment from Shawn Harris and her investment firm Orange Wings. Besides the restaurant concept, The Avocado Show brand also offers To Go stores, their own merchandise line and avocado fries which are sold in retail outlets and supermarkets.

Westfield Mall of the Netherlands Eating Experience

Designed together with their preferred creative partners Aces of Space, this new location has the look and feel of a colourful patio. Guests can be seated in natural light, surrounded by the characteristic setting of The Avocado Show with green-pink accents, a plant wall, and playful neon signs. The perfect setting to enjoy original sustainably sourced avocado dishes in a signature style, for breakfast, lunch and dinner – including their world famous poke bowl, stacked pancakes, avocado smashed burgers and cocktails, that even use the pits as ice cubes.

Simone Pullens, Aces of Space: “The different seating areas each have their own character, so everytime you visit the restaurant you experience the space, dishes and merchandise in a different way. This way, the interior becomes an extension of the eating experience.”

Worldwide phenomenon

New outlets of The Avocado Show were opened in London and Madrid last year, a second location will be opened in Brussels this month and Paris and Stuttgart are scheduled for later in the year. This new wave of openings that add to the 21 freshly signed franchise locations that will follow in the next few years, confirming once again that the future is indeed very green.

Check out The Avocado Show on Instagram and TikTok.

More info: www.theavocadoshow.com

Location: Westfield Mall of the Netherlands

Adress: Kornoelje 104, 2262 AX Leidschendam

Open: ma-do (10:00-17:00), vr-zo (10:00-20:00)

Book a table: https://www.theavocadoshow.com/locations/mall-of-the-netherlands