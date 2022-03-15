With The Hague city election happening this week, it’s a good time to question the extent to which we are actually listened to as residents.

One sign of good political leadership is when elected officials carry out public consultation properly. Consultation looks different depending on where you live, but there are a four key principles which our elected officials should always stick to:

The breadth of consultation matches the decision’s degree of impact (e.g. adding one electric “opladen” space on one street requires less consultation than the construction of a new “fietspad” along several connected streets)

(e.g. adding one electric “opladen” space on one street requires less consultation than the construction of a new “fietspad” along several connected streets) Consultation is timed appropriately and fairly (e.g. consultation starts during the planning phase for a local project, not towards the end, and sufficient time is provided for locals to respond, ask questions, then receive responses in return; consultation should not happen shortly before an election period)

(e.g. consultation starts during the planning phase for a local project, not towards the end, and sufficient time is provided for locals to respond, ask questions, then receive responses in return; consultation should not happen shortly before an election period) Information is fully accessible and clear to all affected (e.g. if local people are to be informed via written letters, every household/stakeholder affected should receive a letter, and thought is given to whether or not letters alone are the best way to publicise important information)

(e.g. if local people are to be informed via written letters, every household/stakeholder affected should receive a letter, and thought is given to whether or not letters alone are the best way to publicise important information) Points up for consultation and points already decided are clearly stated, to avoid confusion and to enhance the quality of responses from consultees. As consultation progresses, updates are also clearly stated and effectively publicised.[1]

If you are an international living in The Hague and you have received a “stempas” in the post, you have a vote to influence the shape of the next city council. If this seems like a small contribution, consider how much of your daily life is potentially affected by good or bad local decisions. Then consider whether you think your local politicians are consulting you properly. Use your vote wisely.

The next article in this series describes a recent local “consultation” which did not follow the above principles.

Rebecca Blunden

[1] https://www.oecd.org/gov/regulatory-policy/UK-Consultation-Principles-3-4-June-stockholm-2013.pdf

Photo by Shane Rounce on Unsplash