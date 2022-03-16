Maybe you’ve noticed the “Geen dendertram door onze mooie wijk!”[1] posters in windows along the Tram 16 line. They are an attempt to highlight obvious flaws in the city council’s[2] plans to switch to a heavier tram model: the Aveniotram. The decision to adopt the new model affects a number of city neighbourhoods (from the Grote Kerk to Doornstraat), and it is now irreversible.[3]

The tram’s wider gauge requires more space. This means bringing the tramline closer to vulnerable buildings, and felling healthy, mature trees (with many environmental, and other, benefits). Strong arguments have been made – by 165 locals – against this project[4], but none of these factors appear to have been considered seriously by the “gemeente”.

The following constitute a failure to consult local communities properly:

No breadth of consultation: given how much of the city this decision affects aversely, it is surprising that some neighbourhoods were never informed about it. In Duinoord, no written notification of the project was posted to households, although we know that such letters were drafted.[5] Poor timing for consultation: only hearing fully about the project in late 2021 (when the posters first appeared), locals were given just one opportunity to object – a live meeting (recommended by VVD) with D66 “wethouder” Van Asten, on Feb 1st. The meeting was moved (in terms of location, date and timing) twice, making it harder for residents to plan ahead and attend in person. Although the meeting was billed as “a chance for local people to have their fears allayed”, and a place where questions could be asked and answered, in fact it was more like a lecture, with no opportunity for challenge or discussion at the end. Information difficult to access and incomplete, with no clear updates for residents: No information about a digital option to follow the project, understand the plans, and object on time was provided. There was no option to attend the Feb 1st meeting online, even though it happened during Covid restrictions. Local people have had to work hard to uncover aspects of the plans on their own initiative.

Nothing more can be done to stop the arrival of the “Dendertram”. But when you vote today, consider how well your current city council representative listens to you and your neighbours. It’s important.

Rebecca Blunden

[1] The posters were produced and distributed by project group, Geen Dendertram, Residents' Organisations of the Duinoord, Zorgvliet, Kortenbos, and Zeeheldenkwartier neighbourhoods, SOS Den Haag, and de Bomenstichting Den Haag

[2] "gemeente"

