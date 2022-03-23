From 5 April LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Scheveningen will be running a brand new weekly fun-filled programme – Little Play Squad, that is designed to teach pre-school children new skills through meaningful parent-child play. Little Play Squad has been designed to meet children’s development needs as they get ready for school and is part of Legoland Discovery Centre’s larger commitment to support local families in both playtime and learning.

Each week, the interactive parent-child play sessions based on LEGO® DUPLO® will be themed around a different topic that children can relate to – from a family picnics to farmyards, snowy days to dinosaurs. The sessions will run in blocks of 6 weeks, Tuesday and Friday mornings from 10:30am with breaks for holidays. Each theme will repeat for a full week, before changing to a new theme.

Each topic develops different skills from an extensive learning syllabus, based on National Institute of Play and aligned with the global standardised curriculum (as featured in Early Years Curriculum and Head Start amongst others). Included in the learnings are different STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Maths), communication and social skills; creativity and problem solving. The sessions will also include mindfulness techniques that support children’s emotional wellbeing.

The sessions will run Tuesday & Friday mornings from 10:30am and parents can book on:

https://www.legolanddiscoverycentre.com/scheveningen/en/LPS

Pascal van Wersch, General Manager at LEGOLAND Discover Centre Scheveningen said: “Little Play Squad was born from our many years of experience and in understanding just how important parent-child play is. We wanted to use our expertise to help parents and to teach their pre-schoolers important foundation skills in an engaging, fun and interactive way using LEGO® DUPLO® – toys that families already know and love, so we are very pleased to be able to bring Little Play Squad to our community.”

The Little Play Squad programme has also been created based on research and feedback from parents that whilst academic skills remain important, there is a greater awareness of the importance of children learning about wellbeing, positivity and resilience from a young age. The Little Play Squad approach is therefore rooted in mindfulness and developing emotional intelligence.

Suzy Hutchins, LEGOLAND’s Global Education and Wellness Ambassador who has helped to create the programme said: “It is my strong belief that the earlier on in our children’s lives that we can nurture their emotional intelligence and self -awareness the better. Teaching young children mindfulness techniques such as the ability to be fully present in the moment – improving their attention, and to be aware of their thoughts and feelings in a positive way is a stepping stone to better practices throughout their lives. Through our programme not only will they develop key skills but also basic mindfulness tools to help access life in a fun, calm and curious way.”

You can book the sessions and find out more at: https://www.legolanddiscoverycentre.com/scheveningen/