During the season 2022/2023 Yeol Eum Son will be the artist in residence at the Residentie Orkest, Amare and the Royal Conservatoire. At concerts led by Anja Bihlmaier, Andrew Grams and Pablo González the South Korean pianist will play works by Ravel, Mozart, Gershwin and Saint-Saëns. Amare and the Royal Conservatoire also work with Yeol Eum Sol on masterclasses and workshops, among other things.

Yeol Eum Son (1986) is highly regarded internationally. She is regarded as a virtuoso pianist with a rare balance between energy and expression. She performs all over the world, in recitals and with top orchestras such as the New York Philharmonic, Konzerthaus Orchester Berlin, Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande and the Bergen Philharmonic.

She is also the artistic director of the Korean festival Music in PyeongChang. Her concert repertoire of over eighty works ranges from Bach, the complete Mozart concertos and early German and Russian Romantic composers to Gershwin and Salonen. Her discography includes recordings of Mozart’s piano concertos with the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, conducted by Sir Neville Marriner, and solo works by Schumann and Kapustin.

Foto’s Yeol Eum Son © Marco Borggreve