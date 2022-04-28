Residents of The Hague can receive €400 discount to switch to an environmentally friendly alternative for their polluting moped and NIU takes it one step further

Hague residents who have owned their moped for years, are able to receive a compensation of €400 when disassembling their polluting vehicle. This compensation can be used when purchasing an environmentally friendlier alternative, such as an e-moped. E-mopeds are just as fast and manoeuvrable and are quieter. When using an e-moped, you no longer have to avoid environmental zones and are contributing towards better air quality in the city. E-moped company NIU encourages this initiative and offers a free windshield to any resident using this compensation.

From polluting moped to environmentally friendly and silent e-moped

The Municipality of The Hague is encouraging its residents to contribute to a greener city. How? By offering a financial incentive to encourage resident to disassemble their polluting car or moped. A compensation of €400 euros is offered when scrapping a moped, and a €1000 compensation is granted for the scrapping of a diesel car*. The compensation is available to use when purchasing an environmentally friendly alternative, such as an e-moped.

“Of course, it can be a little daunting to exchange your moped if you’ve been cruising around on a benzine model for years. We understand that at NIU,” says Michel de Winter, Premium store manager at NIU The Hague. “But you will get everywhere just as fast and there are countless other advantages”.

E-mopeds are just as manoeuvrable and lack the noise of a benzine moped. Another advantage is that you are not polluting the city when cruising around. and you are allowed to drive everywhere in The Hague, even though the environmental zones. Additionally, an e-moped is easy to maintain and totally futureproof. No need to grease parts because of the electromotor and the battery is fully charged for just €0,30.

Free windshield worth €130

Silent cruising without having to avoid the environmental zones and cheaper driving whilst contributing towards a cleaner city: it’s a win-win for every resident of The Hague who cares about their city and looking to get around easily.

NIU is taking this a step further for anyone who is not quite convinced yet. When purchasing an e-moped through NIU and the compensation offered by the Municipality, NIU offers a free windshield worth €130. That means less bothersome flies, bugs and dirt, and less suffering from the cold wind. NIU hopes to encourage all residents of The Hague to switch to an environmentally friendlier alternative. The compensation through The Hague Municipality and the NIU campaign runs until November 2022.

*In cases when the applicant has access to an Ooievaarspas, the compensation is higher: 750 and 1200 euros, respectively.

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and markets high-quality electric scooters, mopeds, and bicycles. Since its start in 2014, NIU has grown from a single product company sold in China to a global brand in Europe and Asia. NIU’s product portfolio consists of seven series; the NQi, MQi, UQi, NIU Aero, Gova, RQi and the TQi. The NQi, MQi, UQi, Gova and NIU Aero consist of several models with different specifications.

All products are characterized by an urban style that emphasizes the ultimate feeling of freedom and technology. NIU uses an off- and online omnichannel retail model to promote sales and services. As the market leader in urban mobility, NIU has received several prestigious international design awards, including the German Red Dot and IF, the American iDEA, the Japanese G-Mark and the Chinese Red Star. For more information, visit www.niu.com/nl.