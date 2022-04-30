May 5, is Dutch Liberation day and Jan van Zanen, The Hague’s mayor invites residents of The Hague to come together for a cup of Freedom Soup. The goal is to use soup as a conversation starter to bring neighbours and fellow citizens together so that they can them talk about the values of freedom, democracy and human rights.

On Tuesday 26 April, the mayor received the first can of Freedom Soup. “This year, The Hague is participating in the Freedom Meals for the first time.” says a proud mayor Van Zanen. “Eating the soup can bring people together and give the impetus to celebrate and discuss our freedom. Because freedom is something to think about.”

Freedom meals have been organized throughout the country since 2012. serving the most humble and heart warming dish in everyone’s cookbook: soup. The National Freedom Meal Soup is nationally produced and this year with a recipe from Nadia Zerouali, TV chef of the BinnensteBuiten program.

The healthy recipe is inspired by her mother’s Moroccan Harira which is a richly filled soup based on tomato, lentils and chickpeas and is meant to be shared. “Eating together creates a connection, invites a conversation and creates curiosity about the other person. Stories and food go hand in hand, I am honoured that this year my vegan Harira is the seasoning during the freedom conversation.” says Nadia Zerouali,

From April 29, the Freedom Soup will also be on the menu in The Hague’s restaurants Dudok, Zeta and The Grandplage beach pavilion. More catering locations in The Hague will follow on 5 May on the Plein, Plaats, Grote Markt and Denneweg. The cans of soup can also be bought at various cultural institutions in the Museum Quarter.

While you’re there, why not buy two cans of soup? One can for yourself, to eat together at home. The other for the Food Bank, for someone who could use a helping hand.

On May 5, there are several Freedom Meals with the delicious soup taking place in the city. Everyone is welcome to join. Cooking and chatting together, while meeting other fellow citizens.

Foto: Arnaud Roelofsz