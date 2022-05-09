Europe might be home to some of the world’s best restaurants, but the quickest way to get to the heart of a city’s culture and cuisine is on the street. Inexpensive and often innovative, street food is freshly cooked, convenient and ready to eat. It’s spontaneous too, usually sold by vendors in public spaces and designed to be enjoyed on the go with your fingers or wooden cutlery. And, while approaches to street food vary considerably from place to place, it always offers a true taste of local specialities.

To compile this list, we set a few rules. We omitted the most obvious capital cities with a widely-recognised street food scene – such as Paris, London and Barcelona – and only considered destinations with a population of well under one million. Each city also needed to have its own distinctive street food scene with dishes and delicacies particular to that place, whether that’s centuries-old local sandwich recipes or ethnically-diverse dishes from multicultural communities. We’ve also taken into consideration food festivals, daily and weekly markets, and covered food courts. So here, in alphabetical order, are our top 20 street food destinations in Europe.

Antwerp

For a carb-fuelled visit to Belgium’s capital of cool, you need look no further than its local ‘chippies’, now designated part of the country’s cultural heritage. There are dozens to choose from, but Friktot – the oldest and most famous establishment – dishes out some of the city’s finest, served piping hot in a cone. Beyond potatoes, locals mill around the weekly Exotic Market, stocking up on alluring fruit and vegetables while scarfing down everything from spicy quesadillas to spring rolls. And, no visit to Antwerp would be complete without a Belgian waffle. The Smallest Waffle Shop In the World might be modest in size, but its waffles are far from it, topped with lashings of whipped cream and chocolate.

Dusseldorf

Düsseldorf has more than its fair share of fine dining establishments, but it impresses with a street food scene to rival higher profile European cities too. At its epicentre is Markt am Karlsplatz, one of the city’s largest farmer’s markets. Wedged in among the fresh fruit and vegetables, you’ll find a host of stalls serving everything from traditional bratwurst and reibekuchen (potato cakes) to spicy Asian noodles and French delicacies. More than 1,000 people descend on the Rhein Promenade’s FischMarkt every Sunday, which boasts over 100 vendors serving up ready-to-go fish dishes, as well as signature street food from across the globe. Other culinary highlights include VeggieWorld Dusseldorf (exclusively veggie street food), Dusseldorf Street Food Festival and Gourmet Festival Dusseldorf, which puts a high-end spin on street fare.

Gothenburg

Cheaper and smaller than its more famous counterpart Stockholm, picturesque Gothenburg in southwest Sweden isn’t short on charm and appeal. Its compactness makes it highly walkable, and for those who like to partake of street food during their urban perambulations, its curbside offerings won’t disappoint. Translating to “Herring Door”, Strömmingsluckan is perhaps the city’s flagship street food vendor. Located in a courtyard along with several other food trucks, their signature serving is fried herring paired with mashed potatoes and lingonberries (with added Dijon mustard and horseradish, for those who like their fish with a kick). For less native fare, there’s Bánh Mì Truck, where fans of the eponymous French-Vietnamese hybrid sandwich get their fill, and, of course, no Sweden visit is complete without meatballs, available at markets citywide.

The Hague

The Netherlands’ third-largest city has re-established itself as a culinary destination in recent years, and the best place to get a flavour of the city for a bargain is at one of its many food courts. Foodhallen Scheveningen serves up street food specialities from 17 countries under one roof, while Foodhallen Centrum boasts a rolling roster of small traders, with dishes accompanied by local beats and brews from Kompaan Brewery. For more local fare, try kibbeling (fried codfish served with remoulade sauce) or haring (pickled herring). Follow the locals to Het Haringhuiseje, which has been serving the speciality for nearly a century. Top it off with a trip to Van Schaik for a traditional Stroopwafel, a thin round cookie filled with sticky caramel.

Helsinki

Once something of a culinary desert, the Finnish capital is now a foodie’s delight – and never more so than in the summertime. This is when the city’s street food scene really comes alive, from food trucks and bikes to people opening their doors on Restaurant Day (when the usual regulations are waived and people can open pop-up food shops on the street, in their home, or anywhere else). One of the most popular street food vendors is Blueberry Milk Bike, purveyors of a delicious Finnish alternative to frozen yoghurt, who you’ll often find at the Esplanade park on a balmy summer’s day. Meanwhile, indoor street grub can be found at Hietlahti Market Hall, a buzzing enclave of small eateries serving everything from ramen to burgers.

Heraklion

Heraklion’s street food scene is as colourful and chaotic as the Cretian capital itself. Local specialities include gyros, dakos (bread topped with grated tomato) and kalitsounia (fried pastries filled with cheese and greens). Visitors are never a few steps from tasty souvlaki, Greece’s quintessential street food, though local favourites include Chop Chop and Souvlaki Tsigos. Heraklion Central Market is bursting with fresh produce, herbs and spices and cheeses, along with small cafes and tavernas serving up cheap and cheerful on-the-go dishes. Street Food Festival Crete, an annual three-day extravaganza, offers street food flavours from all corners of the globe too, alongside live music, an onsite brewery, and huge crowds.

Lyon

France’s unofficial food capital has far more to offer than fine dining. As well as food trucks, kiosks and hole-in-the-wall joints, Lyon is home to the most food courts in Europe. At its epicentre is the Food Market Les Halles Paules Bocuse, a kind of epicurean superstore housing bouchons, kiosks, cafes and oyster bars. HEAT offers up 600m2 of street food concessions that change throughout the year, while Halles de la Martiniere, the city’s oldest food court, focuses on a more sustainable street food story through seasonal, local and organic produce. The Street Food Festival, meanwhile, invites gastronomes on a four-day multi-sensory experience that comprises street food, live music and art displays.

Plovdiv

As Europe’s oldest continually inhabited city, Plovdiv’s food traditions are rooted in millennia of multicultural influences. Bargain bites are available on every street corner, at kiosks serving up local specialities such as banista (cheese-filled pastry), shopska (salads) and chushki burek (cheese-filled peppers). Steamed corn topped with cheese, mayonnaise and spices is a popular street snack too. Come evening, it’s all about the doner and gyros, usually made from spit-roasted chicken and served with french fries in a freshly-baked flatbread. Daily farmer’s markets trumpet traditional dishes and snacks from artisan food producers, while the annual Street Food and Art Festival brings together local music, theatre, and crafts.

Valletta

It may be small, but Malta’s elegant capital is packed full of sights. Thankfully, there are plenty of options for hungry travellers in a rush, with stalls, trucks and bakeries dishing up cheap and cheerful street food bites designed to be enjoyed on the go, from pastizzi (stuffed pastry parcels) to hobz biz zejt (freshly baked bread) served with lashings of tomato, capers, garlic, fresh basil and olive oil. A romantic setting meets modern flair at Is Suq ta Belt, the city’s historic food market, which serves Turkish kebabs, Thai noodles, and everything in between. Then, there’s the Malta International Food Festival, a five-day gourmet event that sees over 100,000 people flock to the city to sample street food hailing from across the globe.