Repairing your mobile phone, tablet or laptop was never so much fun.

The secret of ThePhoneLab: reliable phone specialists who repair your phone super fast, reliable with transparent communication.

The Concept

As a student, founder Boris repaired iPhones and sold cases. Not very serious but a great addition to his monthly study income. ThePhoneLab has now grown into one of the most successful and reliable repair shops in the Netherlands.

What is immediately noticeable upon entering is that you are not dealing with a shady business – you know, one of those shops where, in addition to repairing your phone, you can choose from a thousand different phone cases. The name of the store is immediately clear, young boys or girls dressed in long white lab coats and are happy to talk to you.

New store on the Frederik Hendriklaan – The Hague

Now, six years later, ThePhoneLab has eight stores spread over Amsterdam (four), Utrecht, Alkmaar, Haarlem and The Hague. With the opening of the last store in The Hague, a great wish of Boris came true. He spend two years researching the best place in The Hague. In Augustus 2021 it was finally time for the opening of the eighth store in the Frederik Hendriklaan. Boris thinks that the ThePhoneLab concept fits perfectly in The Hague and especially in the iconic ‘Fred’. We like to have a chat with our customers and provide the best service, the residents of The Hague appreciate that.

ThePhoneLab has been a great success in the Fred for almost a year now. Many residents but also people outside of it know where to find the remarkable store for fixing phone screens, tablet repairs or simply replacing a battery. The service in particular is very important to ThePhoneLab, and this is reflected in the reviews and reactions from customers.

The five promises

The specialists at ThePhoneLab repair your device at a rapid pace and want every customer to leave the store with a big smile. To guarantee that smile, they developed ThePhoneLab’s five promises:

1. 30 minutes service.

ThePhoneLab makes it super fast, usually within 30 minutes. Did you make an appointment and are we unable to repair your phone, tablet, or laptop within the agreed time? Then you will receive a €10 discount on the repaired device!

2. iPhone screen lowest price guarantee.

ThePhoneLab repairs for the lowest price. We do everything we can to make the repair of your iPhone as affordable as possible. In this, we go a step further than our competitors. We keep a close eye on prices in the market and those of our competitors. In addition, we ensure that we are the cheapest with compatible iPhone screens in the cities in which we operate. Can you find it cheaper somewhere? Then you get the difference back!

3. Lifetime Warranty.

ThePhoneLab fixes it with a Lifetime Warranty. We have no doubts about our service: our trained specialists work with high quality and original parts. That is why we always offer a lifetime warranty on the functioning of the replaced part.

4. No Cure, No Pay.

ThePhoneLab either repairs it or doesn’t. Our specialists do everything they can to get you outside again with a smile and a repaired device. Not sure what’s wrong with your device? Then you can always come by for a free and non-binding diagnosis. It may also happen that we are unable to repair your device and make it work again. We regret that, but every disadvantage has its advantage; you don’t have to pay. ThePhoneLab repairs it or not, on a no cure, no pay. You only pay when you walk out with a repaired device (and a smile). We like that!

5. We keep your data safe.

We repair your device in a way that you won’t lose you data. Unlike many other parties, we do not have to remove your valuable data from your device before we get started with a repair. As a result, you don’t have to worry about annoying things like restoring your device or restoring from a backup. Everything is exactly where you left it. That’s easy!

So do you want to have your device repaired? Then come and visit ThePhoneLab – The Hague:

Frederik Hendriklaan 142A,

2582 BH The Hague