A recent research conducted by Coventry University examined the nutrients in 28 types of fruit and vegetable sold in the UK in 1940, 1991 and 2019. They discovered that fruit and vegetables eaten in the UK in 2019 contain half the amount of some key nutrients as they did in 1940.

Writing in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition, the researchers said ‘many people’ do not consume a sufficiently varied diet, and teenagers in particular have poor diets. This effect is called “Hidden hunger” and most people are not aware that this is happening with them.

Most varieties of fruit and vegetables eaten today have been bred to improve productivity and profitability and ‘this focus on yield has largely ignored any implications for nutritional quality’, the researchers say.

The nutrients our body absorbs from food impacts our health and wellbeing. For example, lack of nutrients could weaken our immune system making us more susceptible to infections. Also, some believe that mental welfare issues such as ADHD could be the result of nutrient deficiency.

Recently, I had a blood test to measure the key nutrient levels in my body so that if needed I could adjust my lifestyle. Based on the results I have make some minor adjustments to my lifestyle by including food supplements.

