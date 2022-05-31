The Hague’s biggest music venue PAARD is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Last week, Paard announced the first program components for the big party week in October: the Belgian band dEUS and a unique program in which top chef Jasper Udink ten Cate combines music, art with a four course dinner. Before that, however, a large-scale search kicks off: for every year since 1972, PAARD hopes to find a striking, iconic or special photo of PAARD visitors, which reflects the zeitgeist of music, people and fashion. The fifty photos will eventually be unveiled and exhibited in collaboration with the Hague Municipal Archives. PAARD is calling on loyal visitors of all ages and backgrounds to help collect this material. During PAARD50 (21 to 30 October) there are shows in PAARD every day. This program will be announced in the near future.

50 years of PAARD in images

On Saturday October 21, 1972, ‘Het Paard van Troje’ opened its doors to the public for the first time. At the time, it was only just a meeting place, a location where young people from The Hague came together. In fifty years, PAARD has grown into an internationally renowned pop venue where the greatest artists and bands have performed. Leading up to PAARD50, the celebration week in October, the music venue is now looking for 50 years of photo material and needs the help of its visitors.

CEO Majel Blonden: ‘Over the years, PAARD has undergone various transformations, but so have the visitors. With a photo exhibition in the tram tunnel, we hope to be able to create a beautiful, versatile representation of the people, music and fashion that have passed by at PAARD over the past 50 years. We therefore call on everyone to share old photos of these moments with us.’ Photos from every year are welcome, both the early years and photos from the past decade. Photos can be submitted through www.paard.nl/50-jaar-paard-fotos. The best entries will be officially included in the collection of the Haags Gemeentearchief and exhibited in the public gallery in the tram tunnel between Grote Markt and Spui. In addition, the winners will receive invitations to the opening night of the PAARD50 week, on October 21.

Memorable concerts and PAARD babies in the film booth

In the run-up to the anniversary, PAARD will also collects stories from visitors in the ‘film booth’. In this booth, located in the former PAARD smoking area, visitors can share their best moments in a video. Blonden: ‘We think there are so many stories to tell: from memorable concerts to awkward situations or even love stories. How many PAARD babies would have been born by now whose parents met each other during a concert or shared their first kiss here? How many first dates have turned out to be successful or disastrous? We are happy to cash in on these stories through the booth.‘ Visitors can already share their stories in the film booth. All stories are eventually brought together in a compilation video.

Stay up to date about PAARD50: follow PAARD on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.paard.nl.

Photo Credit: Nikki Born