In the coming weeks, several International artists will appearing at “Zuiderpark Live” in its open air theatre.

Belgian songwriter Selah Sue kicks off the series of concerts with a show on Friday 24 June to a packed house.

A few days later, on Wednesday 29 June, the American singer Suzanne Vega will perform at Zuiderpark. Her tour in the Netherlands is almost sold out; but there are still a few tickets left for the concert n The Hague.

The American bands, the Blues phenomenon Seasick Steve and St Paul & The Broken Bones will perform on Tuesday 12 July and Thursday 21 July respectively.

The Israeli Asaf Avidan, who scored a world hit with ‘The Reckoning’ a few years ago, is back after a few years of rest in the Italian countryside. With his sound, it should be a sultry summer evening on Sunday 24 July.

Completing the International line up on Thursday 18 August is the Belgian band Clouseau who will perform their the classics such as ‘Daar Gaat Ze’.

For more information and tickets, go to www.zuiderparklive.nl