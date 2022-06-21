In the coming weeks, several International artists will appearing  at “Zuiderpark Live”  in  its  open air theatre.

Belgian songwriter Selah Sue kicks off the  series of concerts with a show on Friday 24 June to a packed house.

A few days later, on Wednesday 29 June, the American singer Suzanne Vega  will perform at  Zuiderpark. Her tour in the Netherlands is almost sold out; but there are still a few  tickets left for the concert n The Hague.

The American bands,  the  Blues phenomenon Seasick Steve  and St Paul & The Broken Bones  will perform on Tuesday 12 July and  Thursday 21 July respectively.

The Israeli Asaf Avidan, who scored a world hit with ‘The Reckoning’ a few years ago, is back after a few years of rest in the Italian countryside. With his sound, it should be a sultry summer evening on Sunday 24 July.

Completing  the International line up on Thursday 18 August is  the Belgian band Clouseau  who will perform their  the classics such as ‘Daar Gaat Ze’.

 

