The Embassy of India in the Hague celebrated the 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY) with the theme ‘Yoga for Humanity’ on Sunday 19 June 2022 at Atrium City Hall. The event saw participation of more than 500 yoga enthusiasts and practitioners from across The Netherlands.

The Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Netherlands H.E. Mrs. Reenat Sandhu opened the celebrations with the lighting of the lamp along with senior officials of The Netherlands Government, who also participated in the yoga session. In her address, Ambassador Sandhu welcomed all the participants and highlighted the health and spiritual benefits of yoga, especially during the pandemic. She underscored the important role of yoga in bringing people together through compassion & kindness and fostering a sense of unity, because of which the theme of this year has been chosen as ‘Yoga for Humanity’.

The Common Yoga Protocol was conducted by the yoga teacher and students of the Gandhi Cultural Centre of the Embassy. Several yoga schools, Indian community representatives, elderly people and children actively participated in performing the protocol. The protocol was followed by meditation exercises on live rendition of Indian bansuri by a Dutch artist.

The representatives from Dutch armed forces also took part in the event for the fourth consecutive year. Yoga is part of curriculum of the Dutch armed forces and is taught on weekly basis at various barracks.

Representatives from various Yoga schools in Netherlands were congratulated and encouraged to continue playing active role as Yoga Ambassadors of Netherlands. There has a significant rise in the popularity of yoga in Netherlands and there are now more than 150 yoga schools.

The event is one of the many events the Indian Embassy organized to mark the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (Independence of India) and 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the Netherlands.

The event was also live streamed to over 100K followers on various social media platforms of the Embassy.

In the run-up to the event, young students from The Netherlands top universities such as TU Delft, Eindhoven and Wageningen held a yoga day on their respective campuses. Yoga students of the Gandhi cultural centre also spread the message of #YogaForHumanity by performing at famous and historic sites across The Netherlands such as Dam Square in Amsterdam, Peace Palace in The Hague, Delft City Centre and Zaanse Schans windmill village.