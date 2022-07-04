At the Mesdag Collection, Laan van Meerdervoort 9 in The Hague, a small selection of beautiful drawings is on show. This new exhibition, “Under the spell of Nature”, displays works from the museum’s own collection.

If you are unfamiliar with this small museum: Hendrik Willem Mesdag and his wife Sientje Mesdag-van Houten were artists, as well as art dealers and collectors. They created the nearby Panorama Mesdag with friends and built a private museum next their own home, in 1887. Their museum and home is now called the Mesdag Collection.

The couple collected antiques, examples of applied arts and works by contemporary Dutch and French artists. They were clearly inspired by and loved the French Barbizon artists.

“Under the spell of Nature” shows ten drawings by two of the Barbizon artists the Mesdags admired: Theódore Rousseau (1812-1867) and Charles-François Daubigny (1817-1878).

Museums prefer to keep drawings safely stored away. Drawings, watercolours, prints are fragile and in harsh light, deteriorate easily. At least one of the exhibited works shows how the paper used, discoloured because the work is now in a smaller frame.

Rousseau and Daubigny took their inspiration from nature. Both visited the Forest of Fontaineblue near Barbizon. Both also loved to experiment, using different kinds of paper and sometimes combining different materials like crayons and watercolour or charcoal and ink in one work.

The intimate exhibition space facilitates not just noticing similarities but also differences between both artists. Rousseau considered trees ‘souls of the forest’. His drawings show great detail and are often meticulously executed. Daubigny clearly thought in broader terms: sweeping landscapes oozing atmosphere.

The museum stimulates visitors to study the works closely, then try their hand at drawing. Yes: why not give it a try by either copying a detail from one of the exhibited drawings, or sketch one of Rousseau or Daubigny’s oil-paintings hanging in the next rooms? Or if the weather permits: let the museum’s quiet garden with its own tall ‘soul of the forest’, cast spell over you?

Though my fingers itched to imitate the techniques used by Rousseau in “The Edge of the Woods at Bas-Bréau” or try copy a detail from Daubigny’s “Waterfall in the Pyrenees”, I retraced my steps. Conservator Merle Janssen had discussed Daubigny’s “Moonlit Landscape with Flock of Sheep”, his oil-painting “Sheepfold at Daybreak” and Sientje’s “Heath of Bennekom”? I thought one of his or Rousseau’s drawings related to Sientje’s “View in a Forest”, “Evening in the Beech Forest” or “Beekhuizen” paintings. Visit the museum and have a look, Kate Den.

Mesdag Collectie: Under the spell of Nature – drawings by Rousseau and Daubigny closes 30th of October 2022. For the museum’s opening-days and hours please check its website.

Image with permission from the Mesdag Collection, The Hague: Théodore Rousseau, The Great Oaks of Old Bas-Bréau, pen and ink on paper, 1857.

Kate