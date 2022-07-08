Every Thursday during the summer months, anyone can borrow a free SUP board at  café Kaai 13 in the city center and fish litter from the water.

Waste in  The Hague canals is a major problem. The main reason why plastic ends up in the water is because of the wind. If it is left on the street, it will swirl  around until it blows into a ditch or canal.  Annually,  the gemeente   remove up to 120 tons of waste from the water. The waste that is not removed from the water sinks to the bottom. There it breaks down into smaller  pieces and finally  into microplastics.

To do something about this, the gemeente is organizing the SUP campaign together with kiteboardschool.nl. Every Thursday, during  the months of July, August and September, you can paddle for free  on a SUP board   if you  volunteer  to  pick up litter from The Hague canals.  You can easily sail over the water on a SUP board and pick up the waste in no time with a shovel net or waste grab. This way, a fun outing on the water is combined with cleaning the city.

