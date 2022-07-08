Every Thursday during the summer months, anyone can borrow a free SUP board at café Kaai 13 in the city center and fish litter from the water.

Waste in The Hague canals is a major problem. The main reason why plastic ends up in the water is because of the wind. If it is left on the street, it will swirl around until it blows into a ditch or canal. Annually, the gemeente remove up to 120 tons of waste from the water. The waste that is not removed from the water sinks to the bottom. There it breaks down into smaller pieces and finally into microplastics.

To do something about this, the gemeente is organizing the SUP campaign together with kiteboardschool.nl. Every Thursday, during the months of July, August and September, you can paddle for free on a SUP board if you volunteer to pick up litter from The Hague canals. You can easily sail over the water on a SUP board and pick up the waste in no time with a shovel net or waste grab. This way, a fun outing on the water is combined with cleaning the city.

For more information and registration, please click here