Last month, The Hague International Centre and TheHagueOnline signed an agreement for The Hague International Centre to take over the organisation of The Feel at Home Fair. Since 2004, TheHagueOnLine has organised the annual fair, usually held in the city hall, with the financial support of the Municipality of The Hague.

This year and in the future the Feel at Home Fair will be organised by The Hague International Centre. The largest event of its kind in The Hague region, the Feel at Home Fair will return as a physical event on Sunday 6 November at Junior School Vlaskamp, British School in the Netherlands.

The Hague International Centre welcomes sports, community, and cultural clubs of all kinds to network with and showcase themselves to the international community. The fair will also include performances and workshops, a kid’s corner, and plenty of space to meet friends old and new, network, and relax.

Registration is open for visitors and exhibitors via the link: www.thehagueinternationalcentre.nl/feel-at-home-fair

Maureen Overdevest, Unit Manager of The Hague International Centre says:

“We’re so happy to have taken over running this important event in The Hague’s calendar. We hope to build on the excellent work of The Hague Online over the last decade and deliver an interesting day of connections for both organisations and international residents. We look forward to everyone getting together to connect and network with The Hague region.”

Billy Allwood, Director, TheHagueOnline says:

“It’s great that the Feel at Home Fair will continue to be organised for the international residents of The Hague and I’m very much looking forward to attending the fair in November and helping support the team!”