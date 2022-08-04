Are you are interested in playing table tennis? The Hague table tennis club HTTV 070 is organising an Open Day on Friday 26 August. The club already has several Expat and International members and would like to offer a warm welcome to other to join.

During the Open Day, you will be able to play some table tennis ( they have spare bats you can use), see a demo and get acquainted with the club. Currently, they have around 80 members of all age groups. Some just play for fun or health reasons, others take part in regional and national leagues.

The club is open most weekdays and on Saturday for kids and team matches. Interested? Don’t hesitate to come and get to know them . For more information , visit their website http://httv-070.nl/ or mail ruudvadegraaf@hotmail.com .

