Are  you are interested in playing table tennis?    The Hague table tennis club HTTV 070 is organising an Open Day on  Friday 26 August.  The club already  has several Expat and International  members  and  would like to offer a warm  welcome  to other to join.

During the Open Day,  you will be able to play some table tennis ( they have spare bats you can use), see a demo and get acquainted with the club.  Currently,  they  have around 80 members of all age groups. Some just play for fun or health reasons, others take part in regional and national leagues.

The club  is open most weekdays and on Saturday for kids and  team  matches. Interested? Don’t hesitate to come and get to know them .  For more information , visit their  website  http://httv-070.nl/ or  mail ruudvadegraaf@hotmail.com .

 

 

