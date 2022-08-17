If you are interested in wine and food, then this is book for you. It is written by Haagse Jeroen Bronkhorst and is a beautiful complete wine book about Wine & Food, for beginners and professionals.

The first part is about wine tasting, using the aroma circle. This is followed by the Gastronomic Tasting Method, which allows you to quickly choose a wine with a dish, or to ‘cook to the wine’. Menu learning, the tension arc, taste saturation, all kinds of things that you come across searching for the best wine & food pairing, are explained in this book.

The Chef module is about cooking techniques, such as cutting techniques and colouring in a dish, and their influence on the wine. In the sommelier module, you will learn how to adapt a wine to a dish, using temperature, glassware and oxygen. Aperitif, cheese and wine, and dessert wines have been given their place.

In the culture chapter, the important cuisines are discussed, and the wines that go with them. Even Chinese and wine, with surprising combinations! Much attention is paid to product knowledge: fish, meat, mushrooms, fruit, nuts, chocolate and more, and the possibilities with wine. Vegetables are classified according to families so that you can make a logical wine choice. The combinations of dishes with other drinks are also discussed, such as beer, sake, spirits, coffee and tea.

Finally, for those who want to make a quick choice, there is an overview at the back of the book of well-known products and dishes, each with 3 accompanying wine recommendations and also several distilled examples.The author has years of experience as a chef and completed the international wine training, which has laid the foundation for a practical approach, that you can use immediately. The clear layout and font make it easy to read, and the beautiful and sleek design makes it a nice gift.

The books costs €26.95 can be purchased from the American Book Centre.