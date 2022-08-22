In a first for the city, Leiden has opened an International School. It’s a bid to make the city more attractive to the growing number of expats.

The ISL – International School Leiden – is a primary school with an initial capacity for 40 pupils, but the ambition is to grow quickly to at least double that number.

Inclusivity is one of the key pillars underpinning the school’s philosophy and everyone is welcome, according to the principal Deon du Plessis.

“We firmly believe that fair treatment, justice, and equality for all regardless of race, creed, religion, color, culture, national origin, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, physical ability or socioeconomic status is the most basic of rights,” says du Plessis.

The school opened its doors today to coincide with the start of the Dutch school year in the region.

The international school shares a building with a Dutch Primary school – Joppensz – and is run by a major school group in the city which manages a number of primary and secondary schools.

The ISL will follow the rapidly growing International Primary Curriculum which is now the basis for more than 1,000 schools in over 90 countries.

https://isleiden.nl