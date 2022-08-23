The Oppimp Atelier lands in Mariahoeve from 14 September to 21 October 2022. At the Oppimp Atelier you can pimp up your clothes under the guidance of artists from The Hague, without needing a sewing machine.

By sewing something that is precious to you on your clothes, stamping something on it, or by dyeing your clothes, you can make your T-shirt, trousers or skirt more personal and fun. Hopefully it will make you think twice before throwing it away. Together we can work on a more sustainable world!

Workshops

Local residents, young and old, can participate in one or more workshops, like working with foils, screen printing or creating an application or stamp to print on your clothes. Experience with these techniques is not necessary.

Please bring your own clothes. If necessary, there are clothing vouchers available. With these vouchers you can pick up clothes at the local second hand shop and use these in the workshop.

The workshops are free of charge. Make reservations at: info@cultuurgebaar.nl or Carola 06 18424271. For the Wednesday workshops reservations are not necessary.

Exhibition

Come to the Oppimp Atelier and have a look at the exhibition of our participating artists. There are mini-exhibitions at different locations in the neighbourhood. Participating artists are: Marianne Aulman, Laura Snijders, Ilse Versluijs, De Naaierij en refunc.

The Opppimp Atelier is a initiative of Stichting Cultuurgebaar & Cultuurvlinder . This project is made available with support of Cultuurschakel, Gemeente Den Haag, Fonds1818, Postcode Loterij Buurtfonds and all participating organizations like Lichtpuntjes van Mariahoeve, KBC Haaglanden, Kringloopwinkel Den Haag, Middin and Podium Noord.

Opening Times

Wednesday: 13.00-16.00 workshops, no reservation necessary

Thursday: 19.00 – 21.00 workshops, please make a reservation

Friday: 9.30 – 11.30 workshops (please, make a reservation) and 13.00-16.00 open atelier, work independently without artists guidance

Location

’t het Trefpunt, Middin, Zwedenburg 147, Den Haag

For more information go www.cultuurgebaar.nl or email info@cultuurgebaar.nl