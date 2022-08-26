The International Ladies Badminton Club is a social as well as a sports group and is open to everyone. The common language is English, but there are players of all nationalities and there’s a fair amount of chatting that goes on between games and over coffee afterwards.

Who? Players of all levels are welcome: they play mainly doubles and mix and match so that everyone teams up with everyone else.

When? Wednesday mornings from 10:30 to 11:30

Where? Tennispark Mariahoeve – Het Kleine Loo 12 – Den Haag. If you go to the bar they’ll direct you to their courts.

How much? Subscription fees are very low so that you can just join in when you wish. The first session is free so come along and try it out. They will lend you a racquet.

For more information contact: Email: isabelle.pradier.delon@gmail.com