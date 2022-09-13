AWC The Hague comprises a large and diverse group of women of all ages and nationalities. The Club welcomes English speaking members whether they are newcomers to the Netherlands or longer term residents.

The Club aims to help Members build new friendships, enjoy the Dutch experience and engage in cultural and philanthropic activities. They host a variety of social, cultural and charitable activities all year round and have their own Club House, located in the heart of Benoordenhout, The Hague which they use for many of their meetings and activities.

Their wide ranging activities include monthly meeting with guest speakers, day trips and tours, museum visits, book and cinema clubs, weekly walking and craft groups, sporting groups including Pickleball and golf, monthly lunches and evening socials.

They also have an active Women with Dutch Partners group and undertake various fund-raising initiatives throughout the year.

For more information contact.

Jo van Kalveen

Communications Chair, AWC The Hague

communications@awcthehague.org

https://www.awcthehague.org/