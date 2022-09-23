It’s important for any family to organize family leisure time and spend it together. This kind of pastime strengthens family relationships. The main thing is that all close relatives should be involved. Properly organized recreation promotes trust within the family and the establishment of closer ties.

The main purpose of such a holiday is fun. Moreover, it develops thinking, intellect, empathy, realizes the need for knowledge and action, promotes meaningful and cultural communication. But how to choose the time and properly organize family leisure, so that all relatives were satisfied?

Ways to Plan Family Leisure Time

Why is it so important to carefully organize joint family free time and clearly thought-out preparation?

Because in the absence of a precise plan, the risk of an unforeseen obstacle is much higher. And this means that an interesting vacation and positive emotions will replace a pastime in front of the TV or computer, watching videos or gambling at Playamo. Hello, extra pounds! So without a well-thought out plan a good vacation is almost impossible.

Here are important recommendations for the organization of family leisure:

On a family council, make a list of preferences for recreation of all family members. Whether it’s a general list or an individual list, any suggestions are welcome.

Sort everything into categories: budget and financially expensive activities, easy to do and require thorough preparation, passive or physically active, and so on.

Plan a day off, choosing an activity that suits everyone from the list. If not everyone likes the choice, it’s worth encouraging the one who has to go over his desire. For example, for the next weekend everyone follows his entertainment plan.

To ensure that the weekend isn’t ruined, both the main activities and contingency backups should be clearly worked out.

How to Find Time to Organize Family Entertainment

One of the pressing issues of our time is how to switch children’s attention from computers and cell phones to the life around them? Teachers and psychologists offer a huge number of methods and techniques for this, but none of them guarantees success. Nevertheless, the solution to the problem is nearby, and it is quite simple: give children the maximum possible amount of your time and attention.

The older the children get, the closer they are to adolescence, the fewer chances their parents have to return the attention of their offspring. The younger the child, the easier the task, and you should definitely use this. Even an hour or two a day spent with your own child will help to establish a close emotional contact. This is important for the prevention of possible problems in adolescence.

Each, even a very busy parent, be sure to find an hour a day to spend with their children. You should be especially careful to plan vacations on vacation or at the end of the week.

How to solve the possible problems of the organization of family leisure on the weekend?

It makes sense to start planning weekend vacations at the beginning of the week. It’s important to consider the plans and interests of all family members, even the youngest ones. This is best done during a joint dinner or evening tea party. Let everyone express their opinions on what to do this weekend. But if no consensus can be reached, you have to decide by voting.

Sometimes joint preparation for leisure time is no less important than the holiday itself. Anticipation by all family members of an unforgettable weekend sets a positive mood.

The weekend should be free from important things – it’s a general rule for all family members. But if there is a sudden force majeure in someone of the household members, you should be flexible and try to adjust the plan for the coming vacation.

It is necessary to have a backup plan in case of unforeseen circumstances. What to do, for example, if on the day planned for the campaign, it starts pouring rain?

For a long vacation you must prepare in advance – find the most popular movie in the theater and book the best seats, plan an interesting excursion route and pack in advance for the trip. If you plan a trip to the countryside, it’s worth a family meeting to find the most beautiful place for recreation or fishing.

When you think back to your childhood, what comes to mind? Fishing with daddy or grandpa, shared family holidays and traditions, baked potatoes over a fire, camping trips, preparing Christmas presents and toys, merry slides together with parents.

Think about what your kids will remember? Watching empty TV shows on a daily basis, rating at a game, getting likes on social media? Let’s be honest – not the best memories! So iit’s necessary to find time for your children, regardless of their age, and it’s better to do it, starting at an early age.

The habit of being close to parents, their sincere attention and frequent eye-to-eye contact will help avoid reckless actions and plant the seeds of light and goodness in the child’s soul.