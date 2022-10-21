Fever, the leading entertainment discovery platform, is coming to The Hague after its success in Amsterdam and 90 other cities across the world. The start-up which is famous for helping millions of people every month to discover the best experiences in their cities. Starting in October, one of their ‘Fever Originals’, the Candlelight Concert series is making its debut in The Hague as well as Rotterdam and Eindhoven .

Fever’s mission is to democratise access to culture and live-entertainment. In line with that, the Candlelight Concerts are a series of original classical music concerts created by Fever with the objective of democratising access to classical music, by allowing people all over the world to enjoy live music candlelit performances in various stunning locations. When the concept initially launched in 2019, concerts focussed on the greatest such as Vivaldi, Beethoven, Mozart, Strauss, Tchaikovsky, Chopin and Schubert. Now, programmes include more modern artists such as Taylor Swift, Queen, ABBA, Coldplay, Ludovico Einaudi, Aretha Franklin, Adele, the Beatles and Ed Sheeran. There are also programmes dedicated to K-Pop, movie soundtracks and many more. This Fever Original concept, which sold 3 million tickets in 2021 alone, managed to bring classical music to a whole new audience, with 70% of attendees under 40.

In October, the Waalse Kerk in The Hague, will be illuminated by thousands of candles, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the music played by local musicians. The first programs open with the masterpieces of greatest composers such as Vivaldi and Mozart.

Candlelight: Vivaldi Four Seasons

Location: Waalse Kerk, Noordeinde 25, Den Haag, 2514 GB

Dates and times: Friday 28 October, Saturday 5 November and Friday 9 December at 19:00 and 21:30.

Tickets: Available on Fever’s app or marketplace here.

Candlelight: Mozart’s Requiem

Location: Waalse Kerk, Noordeinde 25, Den Haag, 2514 GB

Dates and times: Saturday 29 October at 19:00 and 21.30.

Tickets: Available on Fever’s app or marketplace here.

For more information about the Candlelight Concerts here.