How do you view the quality of arts and culture in the city? And what do you think is important for the future? In the coming weeks, you can give your opinion to the gemeente via an online questionnaire and have a chance to win three free visits to cultural institutions in The Hague.

Do you play a musical instrument or go to theatre performances occasionally? Do you dance in your spare time or do you prefer to go to the cinema once in a while? The gemeente thinks it is important that all residents of The Hague can enjoy art and culture. Therefore, they wants to know what you think of art and culture in The Hague and how you envision its future. This will be included in their plan for the next 10 years: the Cultural Vision.

By participating via this link in the online questionnaire, you will have a chance to win three free visits to cultural institutions in The Hague for two people. The survey takes about seven minutes to complete and is anonymous.