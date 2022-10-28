Almost two out of every three employees in the Netherlands experience stress at work, according to a report based on the eighth edition of the Cigna 360 Global Well-Being Survey, a study that tracks the health and well-being of people across Europe. Although the number in the Netherlands is slightly lower than the European average (77%), the outcome of the report is worrisome. Across the European continent, employee stress levels, which dropped slightly in 2021, are now on the increase.

The high European stress levels among employees are also represented in another outcome of the report indicating that mental health for the overall well-being is valued highly by Dutch employees. More than 76% of the Dutch respondents indicated that they find emotional well-being and the ability to handle stress important. Its newest report, Exhausted by work – the employer opportunity 2022, the results for the Netherlands are put in an European perspective and portray a alarming picture of the mental well-being of employees across the continent. Younger employees (18-24) face most stress (91%), and also experience signs of burn-out feelings (98%). Millennials (24-34) feel slightly less stress although the number is still high (87%) and also seem more satisfied with their job.

According to the survey, the priorities of employees have shifted over the past years. This is something employers should take into account if they wish to reduce employee stress levels. Four in five (79%) of those likely to change jobs have spent more time re-evaluating their life priorities than two years ago.

Arjan Toor, CEO of Cigna Europe, confirms that employers play a crucial role in ensuring that employees do not experience stress or other mental health complaints. “The past three years have left employees exhausted and re-evaluating life and working-life. The opportunity for employers, especially in the Netherlands if we look at the results of this report, is to re-consider the health package they offer their employees in this new dynamic. In Europe and in the Netherlands, mental health sits at the top of that evaluation.”

That the European stress levels are at a dramatic high becomes clear from the survey. More than three-quarters of all employees in Europe are stressed, with 14% suffering from unmanageable stress. The leading stress drivers are the current cost of living 39%, uncertainty about the future 30% and personal finance 30%. Almost 89% of all European employees have experienced at least one burnout symptom.

More than half (56%) of the employees said the type of medical plan offered would be a decisive factor when choosing one employer over another, and 48% want services that help them lead a healthier lifestyle. Therefore, employers need to look beyond their traditional responsibilities and build a culture that supports the needs of their employees.

“The poor economic outlook is a driver for work-related stress. While Dutch employees are perhaps not yet experiencing so much stress, mental health is important to them. Our findings elsewhere in Europe indicate that employers should take the mental health concerns of their employees seriously. The slightly positive numbers in the Netherlands do not dismiss employers from their responsibility to continuously pay attention to this matter”, Arjan Toor concludes.

To debate the implications of these findings, Cigna has partnered with the Economist to host ‘Rewriting the Rules; Building a Healthy Hybrid Workplace’ on November, 1, 2022. This webinar will feature Arjan Toor, CEO, Cigna Europe, alongside Cary Cooper, Professor of Organisational Psychology and Health, Alliance Manchester Business School, Andy Davis, Head of Future Workplace Strategy and Growth

Fujitsu, and Gertrud Ingestad, Director-General for Human Resources and Security, European Commission. Click here to register.

To read the full study, and download the report, please visit: www.cignaglobal.com/360-global-well-being/the-employer-opportunity.