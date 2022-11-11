The Little Orange Handbook is a practical guide and quick introduction to the Netherlands. It covers topics such as living and working, finances, education, health care, transportation, traditions and customs, language and culture, history and the country’s economy.

The reader is provided with numerous facts and practical information. Furthermore, it contains lists of the most popular museums, Dutch inventions, the best-sold cheeses and typical Dutch finger food. It also offers an overview of the country’s contribution to the World Heritage List, a top-ten of Dutch house pets and the most beautiful nature areas.

The culture, the habits, the people, the places – you name it, it’s in this book.

Price: € 14.95

Size: 12.5 cm W x 20 cm H

Volume: 208 pages

Illustrated with 100 full colour photos and illustrations

ISBN: 09789463192590

