The American Women’s Club of the Hague (AWC) is celebrating its first Christmas in its new Club House in Benoordenhout by hosting a ’12 Days of Kindness’ Initiative

12 Days of Kindness involves AWC committing to undertake various acts of kindness over the first 12 days of December 2022 to benefit individuals and/or groups in the local area and beyond – a ‘kindness’ advent calendar!

Participation has been sought from all areas of AWC with its groups and members contributing to an activity or a donation of some kind (time, item or funds).

AWC has now put together a wonderful program of events, activities and acts ready to start on Thursday December 1st.

12 Days of Kindness highlights include a special High Tea event to support the Upside Cafe located on Weissenbruchstraat (close to the Club House) which employs adults with special needs and a walking tour of The Hague by Club member Ada.

Members of the AWC’s Book Clubs have donated books and the Club’s Walkie Talkie group will be distributing them to various local neighbourhood libraries / minibiebs. The Walkie Talkies will also undertake a beach litter pick up.

AWC’s Pickleball players will be showing their appreciation to the members of staff who help them at the Sporthall Houtrust and the Bloom! Gardening Group will be making and distributing homemade flower arrangements to local elderly care and medical facilities. The Women With Dutch Partners Group will be distributing cookies to the Paschalis Basis School located next to the Club House.

The Club’s Chat, Craft & Coffee Group will join forces with the regular Heart Pillows group to produce heart shaped pillows which support the arms of breast cancer patients from several local hospitals. Donations in the form of food items, blankets and books will also be made to local Food Banks, animal shelters and to local Ukrainian families.

Day 11 of the 12 days is a special one involving AWC member’s undertaking their own act of kindness to benefit a family member, neighbour or fellow AWC member. The Club will compile a Kindness List made up of offers of items or acts of kindness from Club members that could benefit others. Examples include donating of a much loved book, offers of gardening or baking or an item of furniture, art or a homemade craft to give away. AWC members can then request to be the recipient of a one of the items or acts from the list.

We are so looking forward to launching our 12 Days of Kindness program and hoping lots of people will benefit from the gentle wave of kindness that it will create!

Are you interested in finding out more or joining AWC The Hague?

We welcome women of all nationalities who are English-speakers and who enjoy making new friends and participating in social, cultural and community activities.

Go to AWC’s website www.awcthehague.org to find out more!