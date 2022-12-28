After an absence of two years, The Hague’s Lange Voorhout was finally transformed again into the Royal Christmas Fair. For no less than 16 days, visitors could enjoy the largest multi-day Christmas market in the Netherlands. And they did so en masse. More than 400,000 visitors from home and abroad visited the free Christmas market. The organisers are therefore delighted to announce that next year, the Netherlands’ most atmospheric Christmas market will take place from 7 to 23 December 2023, another day longer than this edition.

It seemed like everyone was really looking forward to Royal Christmas Fair this year. The stallholders, the visitors, but also the many other partners. The atmosphere was tremendous and the visitors came in large numbers where they immersed themselves in the wonderful Christmas atmosphere.

More and more international visitors and expats seem to know how to find the Christmas market, so English was regularly the spoken language on the Lange Voorhout.

While visiting the Christmas market, visitors also enjoyed Christmas choirs, Christmas actors and the one and only Father Christmas. The special Christmas bingo and Sing along really made the Royal Christmas Fair a party.