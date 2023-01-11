The Orphans Feeding Foundation – a global health and humanitarian aid organization founded in 2011 by the couple Samuel and Mariam Lambert, who both work for the European Patent Office in Rijswijk, has been since early March, delivering in person, medical supplies (cancer treatment, antidotes and other critically needed medicine) to an ever-growing network of hospitals across the Ukraine.

Every 2 weeks, the NGO is present on the ground, to coordinate the delivery of the medical supplies with the hospitals, creating strong ties with key institutions like the Ukrainian Oncology Committee.

Following the many missions to the territories of the East and South of Ukraine that have been newly liberated in the last few months, Orphans Feeding Foundation has gathered the main requirements of critically needed items for the civilians to survive in these terrible times.

“Meeting these strong Ukrainians hiding in underground shelters, seeing their smiles when we came with winter clothes and food packages in destroyed villages, constantly under shelling… has been yet another proof for me of the amazing resilience and hope for freedom of these people. As the battle in Soledar and Bakhmut escalates, it only reminds me how important our work is. We cannot let them down. We promised to come back and we will!”

Mariam Lambert, co-founder of Orphans Feeding Foundation

The hospitals the NGO has visited in the front line cities are struggling to cope with the wounded and ill. They have to deal with power outages, medicine shortages and the very large influx of wounded coming in constantly.

“Every 15min a new ambulance arrived at the hospital when we were there. Once with a heavily wounded from a missile strike, then with dead bodies.”

Mariam says.

Orphans Feeding Foundation has reached out to their international network to source and provide medicine, critical medical devices and generators for local hospitals, like defibrillators or neo-natal incubators, to help them conduct their work as well as possible.

The organisation has also gathered thousands of ready-made meals and winter clothes for the local population who have lived for months without access to decent food or electricity, and Starlinks (satellite Internet access) for them to reassure their families who have been able to flee the region to other parts of Ukraine or internationally.

During the last missions, the organisation has also helped evacuate civilians from shelled areas to safe shelters further away from the front line. Other goals of the upcoming mission is to deliver food, generators, clothes and toys to orphanages across the regions that have been under occupation for many months.

With more than 50 tons of medicine, 30 tons of food and 20 tons of winter clothes delivered – hand-to- hand! – to the local population the most in need since March 2022, Orphans Feeding Foundation ensures that all donations received directly get to the people who really need it.

For more information go to orphans-feeding-foundation.org and they can also be followed on Social Media @Orphans_feeding

Photo: Mariam Lambert delivering supplies in Ukraine