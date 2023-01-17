The International School Database: New research reveals the cost of international education in Europe in 2022

The International Schools Database, help local and expat parents choose the perfect international school for their children. Their database allows parents to find, research and compare international schools around the world. Naturally, this means that they gather and analyse a huge amount of information about international schools all over the world.

Their latest research project uses this data to evaluate the prices of international schools across the globe and in Europe,.

The key points from the European research were: Rotterdam – The Hague is cheaper than the average city in Europe for international schools: 11th cheapest out of 31 cities.

Switzerland is the most expensive country in Europe for international school costs. The Swiss cities of Zurich, Lausanne-Vaud and Geneva are the top three most expensive cities in the continent.

The least expensive international school costs include Spain and Eastern Europe. Of the ten least expensive cities, four are Spanish and three are located in Eastern Europe.

Central Europe dominates in the top 10 most expensive cities. Riga in Latvia is the only city in the top 10 located outside of central Europe.

Certain other big cities in Europe which could be considered expensive go against this trend. Rome, Berlin and Madrid for example are all outside of the top 10, in 13th, 17th and 19th positions in our list respectively.

For the third year in a row Copenhagen remains the least expensive city for international education, despite its reputation as being a high-cost destination.

There is a broad range of median prices for international schools in Europe. Only four cities have median prices above $20,000 per year. The remainder of cities are split between those that cost between $10,000 – $20,000 and those that cost under $10,000 per year.

