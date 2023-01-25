Les Belles Saveurs at Breitnerlaan 14, just of the Van Hoytemastraat in Benoordenhout, is a delicatessen shop with 100% French products, supplying you with quality products from all regions of France. Located in Benoordenhout in the shopping district Van Hoytemastraat, here you will find everything you need for a culinary trip to France, whether it is a cosy French “Apéro”, everything for a picnic or for preparing your favourite French recipe.

The range is a reflection of the French gastronomic heritage, famous for its products, its style and its art of living. In addition to the typical classics such as confit de canard, cassoulet, foie gras and many types of rillettes, wines and champagnes, the range also includes fresh products such as charcuterie, saucisses, cheeses and galettes. You will also find a wide choice of chocolate, biscuits and gateaux. Thanks to the wide range of herbs & spices, oils, vinegar and vinaigrettes, you can give a French recipe that typical extra touch of taste in your own kitchen, just like in France. Fresh products are regularly delivered directly from the French markets directly to The Hague.

The products come from all over France, from family homes, local artisans and small producers with ancestral and regional know-how where quality is paramount as well as being grown and produced responsibly, with organic certification where possible. You will find specialties from all directions of the country, from Savoy to Brittany, from Burgundy to the Côte d’Azur and from Alsace to Pays-Basque.

All these specialties together form a range that is regularly supplemented, with an eye for novel producers and surprising new products that make up the richness of French gastronomy and will surprise the most gourmets.

You can either drop by the shop or order products online via their webshop. Within The Hague, Les Belles Saveurs also offers same-day home-delivery by a Peddler-bicycle service. This service also includes all fresh and cold-stored products you can find in the shop.