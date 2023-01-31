It was 15 years ago that Bob Breuk, a The Hague veterinarian visited The Gambia and decided that he wanted to contribute to the improvement of the living conditions of the Gambian children.

UNICEF reported in 2018 that Gambia has 273,000 children aged 3-6 of which 104,000 are enrolled in preschools (38%). Over half the preschools are of poor quality.

Convinced of the need of pre-education, he developed the idea to set up a nursery school to support the education of young children in the ages of 3 – 7. If children miss the preschool stage they start behind as stated in the 2019 OECD report on Early Learning: “Starting behind in the early years means staying behind”.

Funds needed to be raised and to this end the foundation “H.E.L.P. Gambian Children” was established with the mission:

To contribute to the education of Gambian Children ages three to seven

To support children and young adults in their higher education, either inside or outside of Gambia

Soon enough funds were available and through local contacts and friendly relations, three classrooms, a toilet building and a small office were built in 2012 on the premises of a primary school in Faraba Banta.

The school was officially opened under the name of Big Tree Nursery (BTN) school referring to the big tree in the school’s garden.

Later on a 4th class room was added so more children could be admitted.

The involvement of the local community is great and is expressed in the slogan the school carries: “We walk together”.

On 1 March 2023 , the school will exist 10 years which calls for a celebration. With great enthusiasm the school has started to organize the festivities. The village community and local governors are invited to these festivities and board members will of course attend as well.

To secure the progress of this project, continuous financial support is needed. All donations are directly transferred to the school in Gambia.

The school is affiliated with an in independent General Management Team (GMT), an umbrella organization to help the affiliated nursery schools with advice and assistance.

The school board and the GMT report directly to the board in The Hague The foundation also has the ANBI status and is registered in The Hague.

If you would like to donate to the school or would like more information please visit their website https://www.helpgambianchildren.nl/doelstellingen