For those of you who have been eagerly awaiting this moment, the time has come for the release of the completely updated 23rd edition of The Holland Handbook.

Indispensable guide

Over the years, this indispensable guide to the Netherlands has grown and developed: it has been expanded upon to include topics that have gained in importance and relevance since the book first appeared in 2000, and it has been adapted to a new generation of foreign nationals, immigrants and students who have come to the Netherlands – either for a few months or for a longer period of time.

Download a free preview

Price: € 32.50

You can order your copy at Hollandbooks