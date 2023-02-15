A new photography exhibition and large-screen film have opened this week at One Planet: Museon Omniversum.

PRISTINE SEAS

National Geographic’s Pristine Seas exhibit features impressive images of global ocean conservation expeditions over the past decade. About sixty photos by Enric Sala and other photographers show how the National Geographic Pristine Seas team supports indigenous peoples, local communities and governments in creating marine protected areas. Since 2008, the team has conducted 36 expeditions – from tropical coral reefs to icebergs – and helped establish 27 marine protected areas covering more than 6.5 million square kilometers of ocean. “This exhibit is a testament to the Pristine Seas team’s unwavering commitment to protecting the blue heart of our planet,” said National Geographic’s Kathryn Keane. “The goal is to immerse visitors in the beauty of the seas and oceans while showing why we need to preserve them.”

SECRETS OF THE SEA

The 840 m² dome screen of the Museon-Omniversum Dome transforms into a grand, exotic underwater paradise during the breathtaking large-screen film Secrets of the Sea. The strangest and most spectacular ocean inhabitants pass by in front of and above you. From adorable pygmy seahorses and smart squid to manta rays, tiger sharks and a coconut octopus. Marvel at familiar favourites and amazing marine creatures you have most likely never seen before.

The large-screen film by directors Jonathan Bird (Ancient Caves) and Howard Hall (Under the Sea, Coral Reef Adventure) was shot in the Philippines, Mexico, Tahiti, Indonesia, Palau, Hawaii and California, among other locations. With over seventy marine species, Secrets of the Sea reveals the many wonders and mysteries of the oceans, the fascinating ways in which they interact with each other and their environment. Many marine animals depend on each other for survival. The film shows the crucial importance of marine biodiversity in keeping our oceans healthy.

For more information and tickets