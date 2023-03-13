Nearly one-third of the Netherlands is below sea level. There are canals and waterways all over the country. Therefore it is logical that children and adults take swimming lessons or if you want to call it like this, drowning prevention lessons. There is even a National Standard for Water Safety for children to feel safe and have fun in the water. The entire nation is incredibly organized. There are subsidies for families who cannot afford to pay for lessons since learning how to swim in the Netherlands is vital. The way it is organized is to be admired. Unfortunately, there are still about 80 accidental drownings per year, nine of which are children under 15. Should swimming lessons not be encouraged and offered at schools and supported by the entire country there would be many more drownings.

According to the National Rapporteur Key figures and Insights into Human trafficking and Sexual violence Against children in the Netherlands published in June 2022 “50% of girls and 20% of boys experience a punishable form of sexual violence before they reach the age of 18.” This is considerably higher than the number of drownings. However, where is the National Standard for Children Safety? Can you imagine a nationwide campaign promoting and teaching body safety, consent, emotional education, and setting boundaries addressed to parents, caretakers, children, and all? Can you imagine the entire country with the same level of awareness with regard to child sexual abuse prevention as we are with swimming lessons? Are we ready as a country? I certainly am and I can’t wait for that day to arrive. In the meantime, the responsibility lies with families, individuals, small non-profits, and the private sector.

The numbers are shocking, but the prevention work is not. It is at times uncomfortable because, for instance, we are not used to naming body parts by their official names. Furthermore, we are not used to saying no, setting boundaries with relatives and friends, we are not accustomed to asking schools, what’s your policy for child sexual abuse prevention? These are some of the conversations we need to have to prevent abuse.

By Patricia Cardona

Join How parents can prevent and detect abuse in 5 steps to learn how to protect your child from abuse.

