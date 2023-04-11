The Volunteer The Hague team is hard at work planning their next event: A supersized Mix & Match Volunteer Job Fair on Saturday, 13 May – and everyone is invited! The event will be taking place in a new, larger venue: at the centrally-located The Social Hub of The Hague.

As always, you’ll be joining them for an afternoon of networking fun, where you’ll get a chance to meet representatives from local NGOs and service organizations – as well as fellow internationals – so that you can expand your social and professional circles. But this event will be a little different from our previous networking events: In addition to being in a larger venue, this event will be a little longer, with more organizations in attendance than ever before, and with several great speakers lined up who will be speaking throughout the day!

So far, we have over 30 organizations registered to attend, all focusing on a wide variety of fields and interests, including human rights, social justice, refugee and migrant assistance, homelessness, animal causes, elderly care, child care, the environment, and so much more. There will be something for everyone, no matter your background or specialization!

The event will be opened by the Deputy Mayor of The Hague Kavita Parbhudayal who will talk about the importance of internationals volunteering in our community. And during the event, they will also have some special guests who will speak about topics of particular interest to local internationals, including how volunteering can benefit skills building, interview tips for the non-profit world, NGO work, and more!

Volunteer The Hague is proud to bring you this event with the support of PEP Den Haag and the Municipality of The Hague. Anyone can participate in this networking event, so register now for the chance to meet the local non-profit organizations and network with like-minded internationals! We look forward to seeing you there!