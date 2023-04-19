It’s with great pleasure to announce that Rise & Lead has successfully recruited their first Executive Director, Somaye Dehban. After several rounds of interviews together with the executive team and advisory board, they are grateful to welcome Somaye to lead them into their next phase of sustainability and scaling.

Somaye has been a member of our community since its inception (and known to many of the members) and here you can read more about her motivation for joining our team and how she envisions the scaling of our impact. With this step forward in the journey of our community, Ebere Akadiri moves to become the President of Rise & Lead Foundation and to further on strengthening the flagship programs and developing new projects.

As the founder of the community, Ebere remains committed to its vision and together with Somaye, aims at bringing it to a wider audience. Read more about Somaye here.

You can get your early bird ticket for Rise and Lead Women coming up on the September 14 – 15 by clicking here.