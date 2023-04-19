It’s with great pleasure to announce that Rise & Lead has successfully recruited their first Executive Director, Somaye Dehban.  After several rounds of interviews together with the  executive team and advisory board,  they  are grateful to welcome Somaye to lead them  into their  next phase of sustainability and scaling.

Somaye has been a member of our community since its  inception (and known to many of  the  members) and here you can read more about her motivation for joining our team and how she envisions the scaling of our impact. With this step forward in the journey of our community, Ebere Akadiri  moves to become the President of Rise & Lead Foundation and to further on strengthening  the flagship programs and developing new projects.

As the founder of the  community, Ebere remains committed to its  vision and together with Somaye, aims at bringing it to a wider audience. Read more about Somaye here.

You can get your early bird ticket for Rise and Lead Women coming up on the September 14 – 15 by clicking here.

 