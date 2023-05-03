This 4-week Stress management course is specifically targeted for expats wanting to improve their quality of life, prevent burn-out, and live life more fully.

You will learn practical tools and techniques that can be used in daily life. All the tools are evidence-based, and are founded on Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, breathwork, somatic yoga, mindfulness and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy.

The following topics will be covered:

What is stress?

Physiology of stress

Stress and the nervous system

How to breathe better

Improve your sleep

There will be four weekly sessions and one tailor-made, personalised 1:1 1.5 hour session.

Investment: 200 EUR.

Sign up: email on info@irenelahde.com or Whatsapp/Tel: +31629250864

WHEN? Thursday evenings 25 May – 15 June at 19:30-21:30.

WHERE? WAKE UP YOGA Piet Heinstraat 98 2518 CL Den Haag

http://www.wake-upyoga.nl/Cursus/Stress-Management-for-Expats/

ABOUT ME:



Irene Lähde is a Finnish-Venezuelan, psychologist and breathwork practitioner specialised in stress and anxiety management, and cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia (CBTi). Irene is fluent in Finnish, English, Spanish, and also speaks French, and can get by in Dutch.

Irene’s goal is to foster people’s resilience and self-efficacy, so that they can feel capable of managing their stress symptoms and improve their mental and emotional wellbeing. Irene strives to offer an accessible and inclusive service for adults of all ages, abilities, genders, backgrounds, and levels of experience.

More info: https://irenelahde.com/about-me/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/irene-lahde-a1b0a4b/