Last year, on March 6, Ehsan Turabaz, former honorary consul general and founder of the Friends of Afghanistan foundation, passed away at a much too young age. He has spent his entire life in Afghanistan. And his mission to improve the lives of Afghans continues. In the book Ehsan Turabaz, his wife Marloes Borsboom-Turabaz pays tribute to him, his life, and his commitment to his homeland.

75% of the population in need of humanitarian aid

At the beginning of 2021, the Taliban started to advance after the withdrawal of the Americans. After the fall of Kabul, a lot of (financial) support was withdrawn and the position of many, especially women and children, deteriorated seriously. Right now, 75% of Afghans are in need of humanitarian aid, according to UN Woman. Ehsan, who was born in Afghanistan himself and fled to the Netherlands after the Russian invasion in 1979, searched until his last breath for a connection between his homeland and fatherland.

Marloes Borsboom-Turabaz, writer and wife of Ehsan: “Ehsan was committed to Afghanistan in many ways. From discussions with former president Karzai, trade missions and involvement in the 3D defence policy, to medical exchanges, diplomat training in Clingendael and a major exhibition in the Grote Kerk. With the foundation he founded, Friends of Afghanistan, he put education in Afghanistan on the agenda and realized many projects and results. Everything to make a positive impact for the country. With the book Ehsan Turabaz I want to draw attention to Afghanistan and continue its unfinished mission.”

Biography Ehsan Turabaz

The book gives the reader a glimpse into the life of a man who devoted himself wholeheartedly to improving the lives of Afghans. The book takes you into his life story: from his flight from the country that is so dear to him, to the political developments that led to the current situation in Afghanistan. The book also describes, with many anecdotes, how Ehsan has enriched the lives of many through his power of connection.

The book Ehsan Turabaz can be ordered via www.stvva.nl. The entire proceeds of the book benefit the Friends of Afghanistan foundation. To complete his mission.