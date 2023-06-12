The article features a number of ideas for activities in and around The Hague for English speaking teenagers. Do you have any others to add? Please contact us.

American Book Center

Do you love to read? The American Book Center is the perfect place to spend ages browsing through the seemingly endless number of books they carry. They also offer a 10% discount for both students and teachers with a valid ID-card.

Beach

If it’s warm out (for once!) you might be interested in going slightly outside of the city centre to check out the nearby beaches like Kijkduin or the notoriously difficult to pronounce Scheveningen. Both beaches are about a 15-minute drive from the city centre or a half-hour cycle.

Movie theatre

The classic outing on a day with less nice weather, many films are shown in English with Dutch subtitles. The most popular film theatre here is Pathé. There are many locations, one of them right in the centre of The Hague. Be sure to double-check though before you buy tickets, most films also have dubbed showings that are completely in Dutch.

Filmhuis

Literally translated to film house the Filmhuis The Hague is the perfect place to go if you want something similar to the regular movie theatre. It has smaller theatres, so it is better for people who find regular movie theatres overwhelming.

Thrift shops

In Dutch these are called kringloopwinkel and they are the perfect way to buy new clothes or other items without breaking the bank. There are a lot of them in and around The Hague. One of the largest ones is Rataplan, they have multiple locations including in Ypenburg (suburb of The Hague) and Delft.

Bubble tea

Bubble tea is a drink originally from Taiwan, it has however become popular over the whole world. There are about 5 different bubble tea stores in the centre of The Hague, making this the perfect drink for if you’re looking for something fun when thirsty!

Westfield Mall of the Netherlands

If you feel like venturing further out of the centre for a nice day of shopping, you could go check out the Westfield Mall of the Netherlands. It’s the largest indoor mall of the Netherlands and it’s only 20 minutes by public transport from the Hague centre.

Photos & text by Sophia Veldman (15), as part of her high school internship at The Hague Online.