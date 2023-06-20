Almost nobody chooses for homelessness. People lose a roof over their heads, often due to a combination of factors.

Life on the street is tough and once sick, there is no bed for homeless people in The Hague to recover.

The HouseMartin Foundation cares about the fate of these homeless and provides space for them in its Respite House to recover and to strengthen.

In addition to a team of coordinators, volunteers are needed:

who are motivated to volunteer for the target group – without expecting anything in return;

who give attention where necessary and needed;

who like to cook or help with cooking;

who want to take on caring tasks (nursing is in the hands of professionals if necessary);

who want (eventually) to work a night shift;

who can commit themselves to at least 1 part of the day (4 hours) per week/per two weeks. (there is always a second person on duty).

If you are interested contact Kaoutar or Lerina. via coordinatoren@respijthuishousemartin.com or 06 35 60 84 97.

For more information about Respitehouse HouseMartin visit their website