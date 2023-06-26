If you’ve spoken to anyone about the pub quiz scene in The Hague, chances are you’ve heard of Irish QuestionMark. And if you’ve attended some of The Hague’s most well-known events like Life I Live, the Embassy Festival and St Patrick’s Day, then you’re bound to be familiar with the face of Mark O’loughlin. But who is the man behind both these Irish names? Read on to find out.

An Irishman in The Hague.

In 1993, Mark was offered a job at O’Casey’s Irish Pub (yes, the one and only on Noordeinde, down the road from the palace), so he packed his bags and let his feet bring him where his heart now is – The Hague.

Just like the rest of us, Mark enjoys everything this small, all-rounder city has to offer – plenty of green areas, a fantastic selection of restaurants (especially those that offer ‘bitterballen’ and ‘vlammetjes’ according to Mark) and (you guessed it) how close it is to the sea. But his favourite part of The Hague? ‘Bosjes van Pex’.

“I love the small woods heading to Kijkduin on the Laan van Meerdervoort and also chilling out at any of the local beaches in the early evening (the heat of the day doesn’t agree with us Irishmen, too sensitive skin.)… There is so much to see from the coast to the centre of the city.”

But it isn’t just this beautiful city that stole his heart. It was love itself and then it was family that cemented it – Mark eventually met his wife in The Hague, had kids and now proudly wears the ‘Crazy Opa’ hat.

So, how did it all start?

Hailing from a little town in Northern Ireland called Warrenpoint, Mark O’loughlin has been entertaining the Netherlands for more than 30 years. But Mark’s love for pub quizzing started way back when, thanks to his mom, who introduced him to the pub quiz world at a young age. It started as a way to get free crisps (or “tayto crisps” as Mark calls them) and lemonade, but quickly became about the quiz itself.

“I kept coming back as it was fun and interesting. It was a way for people to get to know each other and a way to keep their memory in check.”

And so, eventually, Irish QuestionMark was born.

Fast forward to 2023.

Today, Mark describes an evening at one of his Irish QuestionMark pub quizzes as “a night filled with laughter, music and the perfect way to create better feelings among friends or colleagues… there are no strangers here, only friends that have not yet met.”

Mark runs regular pub quizzes at The Fiddler and Sherlock Holmes pubs here in The Hague as well as in Delft and Rijswijk. He also produces quiz events for companies and monthly quiz shows to help raise funds for charities. Slowly but surely, he is becoming a full-time quiz master, which would be a dream come true for Mark.

“I am in the smile business and love to take quizzers on a rollercoaster of either knowledge (or lack of) while playing the music I grew up with in the background between questions and answers…I would love to increase my regular venues to make it my full-time job.”

What, where and when?

If you’re looking for a great night of fun (or “craic” as the Irish would say), filled with banter thanks to the smart-witted, Mark O’loughlin, then be sure to grab yourself a spot at one of Irish QuestionMark’s regular venues.

The Fiddler: Tuesdays, 20:30 – around 23:00*

Sherlock Holmes Pub: Saturdays, 20:00 – 22:30

The White Horse Pub (Rijswijk): Thursdays, 20:00 – 22:00*

For exact dates visit: irishquestionmark.com/agenda

Quiz nights can get pretty busy, so if you want to bag a spot it’s best to reserve a table at one of the venues directly. Of course, you could also simply show up early and hope for the best (don’t worry if you don’t have a team; just introduce yourself to Mark and he’ll add you to one of the regular teams).

And if all else fails, book him for your upcoming celebration, occasion or event.

For more information visit: https://www.irishquestionmark.com/quizzes

Either way, give it a lash! You won’t regret it.