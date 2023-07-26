Westfield Management is developing affordable luxurious city micro apartments in top locations in The Hague. They believe in creating the best “all you need ” experience, for affordable prices, close to the beach and city.

They have recently completed an development in the Zeeheldenkwartier. This green complex has beautiful characteristic facades contains 22 apartments with the luxury of an elevator, a central bicycle shed and a central laundry room.

The apartments range from 30 square meters costing €160.000 to 50 square meters costing €250.000.

Pros:

+ New kitchen, new sanitary facilities, new paintwork, new laminate flooring.

+ Central bicycle storage and laundry room

+ Private land

+ Construction of heat pump via VvE in preparation

Location

Located around the corner from the Prins Hendrikstraat and the Prins Hendrikplein with its cozy atmosphere and plenty of nice lunch and breakfast rooms, cafes, restaurants and the Piet Heinstraat.

Public transport to Central Station and all other directions is practically at your doorstep. The Hague city center is within walking / cycling distance.

For more info or other projects, please mail to info@westfieldmanagement.com