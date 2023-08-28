The rising European travel costs present economic pressures for holidaymakers, with some adjusting or cancelling their plans to avoid financial burden.

According to the European Travel Commission (ETC), the number of Europeans planning to take trips from June to November 2023 decreased by 4% compared to last year in light of rising costs. Despite this, around 69% of Europeans are still eager to travel within the year, so many have applied cost-effective strategies to handle the financial challenges. Case in point, the Evening Standard reported that around 29% of Brits are planning to take an all-inclusive holiday.

Why are travel costs rising?

One of the primary causes for the rising costs of European travel is demand. Since 2022, inter-regional travel plans have increased by around 250% compared to previous years. The demand is due to a combination of travel intent and most countries relaxing travel restrictions. Given the increase in tourism rates, airlines also need to accommodate the demand and adjust their prices for the influx of people booking flights. In addition to consumer demands, the price hikes in fuel and oil, along with other socio-political developments, greatly impact travel costs. For instance, some countries like Germany pay higher prices for aeroplane fuel as they support Ukraine in the ongoing war and stand with the EU sanctions against Russia. Since Russia is a large oil producer exporting to different countries within Europe, airlines have also felt the impact of the armed conflict on their businesses.

How do all-inclusive holidays play a role?

Despite economic uncertainty, most European travellers remain determined to take a holiday through careful budgeting. In fact, according to The Independent, some prioritise booking holidays, spend less on clothes shopping, and dine less frequently at restaurants. Presently, all-inclusive holidays are popular among this particular demographic because most of the stress associated with travelling is alleviated as it includes flights, hotel accommodation, meals, drinks, and even entertainment. Additionally, all-inclusive holidays only require a single payment to book, removing the constant worry of managing funds while travelling. These packages also help savvy travellers make the most of popular destinations like Spain, Greece, and Turkey since all-inclusive typically offer itineraries that visitors can follow. Given the efficiency provided by all-inclusive holidays, it is unsurprising that more Europeans are opting for these packages.

What does this trend mean for the future of travel?

The rise in travel costs is a multifaceted issue affected by different factors within the European economic and political sphere. As it stands, a number of experts have noted that air travel costs might remain high for the foreseeable future due to inflation in Europe and busy air traffic. As such, it is safe to assume the appeal of fuss-free packages like all-inclusive is going to remain. As it is, segment forecasts from Million Insights state that the global market value of the all-inclusive holiday industry will grow by nearly 8% by 2028.

In conclusion, going on traditional holidays may be more challenging now, given the travel costs. However, with more savvy options like all-inclusive, holidaymakers can still enjoy travelling without hurting their finances.