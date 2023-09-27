Are you parenting a child with autism aged 3-11 years?

This free Parents Plus ‘Special Needs Programme’ is run online and gives you the opportunity to meet other parents in a supportive group to help your child reach their full potential.

Support your child to:

Learn social skills and build friendships

Regulate themselves

Gain confidence and self-esteem

Be more independent

As a parent, learn how to:

Personally cope and manage stress

Deal with the challenges of adolescence

Support the needs of your other children

Manage challenging behaviour

November 2023 (exact dates TBA)

Online via Zoom, it is FREE! (pay just for Parent Handbook) In English only.

For more information, final dates and to reserve your place, email Kelly Redden, kelly@logikevolution.com

ParentsPlus: Empowering Professionals to Support Families

Parents Plus is an Irish charity that develops practical, evidence-based parenting and mental health programmes. We train professionals working with children and families to deliver the programmes in communities and clinical settings. Our programmes support families to communicate effectively, build satisfying relationships and overcome emotional and behavioural problems.

www.parentsplus.ie