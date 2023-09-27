Are you parenting a child with autism aged 3-11 years?
This free Parents Plus ‘Special Needs Programme’ is run online and gives you the opportunity to meet other parents in a supportive group to help your child reach their full potential.
Support your child to:
- Learn social skills and build friendships
- Regulate themselves
- Gain confidence and self-esteem
- Be more independent
As a parent, learn how to:
- Personally cope and manage stress
- Deal with the challenges of adolescence
- Support the needs of your other children
- Manage challenging behaviour
November 2023 (exact dates TBA)
Online via Zoom, it is FREE! (pay just for Parent Handbook) In English only.
For more information, final dates and to reserve your place, email Kelly Redden, kelly@logikevolution.com
ParentsPlus: Empowering Professionals to Support Families
Parents Plus is an Irish charity that develops practical, evidence-based parenting and mental health programmes. We train professionals working with children and families to deliver the programmes in communities and clinical settings. Our programmes support families to communicate effectively, build satisfying relationships and overcome emotional and behavioural problems.