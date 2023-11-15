In 10 minutes from the Departure hall to the gate? It is possible!

Luxury Airport Services (LAS) offers the most high-end VIP services at and around Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. The LAS team guarantees an outstanding experience that meets all the personal needs of our guests.

One of the main services of LAS is the VIP Terminal Service, where guests are accompanied by a personal LAS host in an accelerated manner through all formalities at the airport. This includes priority check-in of suitcases, speeding through security and passport control, and escort to the gate, where the guest is given priority to be the first or last to board.

Our primary goal is ensuring that you experience NO waiting time from the moment you pull up to the airport, until the moment you cross through your boarding gate.

Because of our extensive network, LAS also offers services around Schiphol Airport to further enhance the travel experience of our guests. These include Private Jet Services, Executive Car Services, Valet Parking, Destination Management and Baggage Porter Service.

We pay close attention to the smallest details and ensure that every contact moment is successful, both with you as a client and with your guests. We believe that an Airport VIP Service is a unique addition, especially in the business field. A business card to your guests, to offer them a full 5-star experience, by being accompanied by a personal LAS Host both on arrival and departure at the airport.

Are you interested and would you like to make a booking or learn more about our services? Then please have a look at our new and improved website: www.luxuryairportservices.com.