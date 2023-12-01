Are you a student or recent graduate from The Hague, Delft, Leiden, or the surrounding areas with groundbreaking business ideas?

Join The Hague Student Investment Fund (HSIF) at our event on the 13th of December for an opportunity to pitch your business idea.

What’s in store for you?

✨ Feedback from Industry Experts: Polish your pitch with insights from experienced professionals.

🏆 Pitch for Prizes: Showcase your entrepreneurial prowess and stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

💡 Access to Investors: Network with real investors actively seeking innovative projects.

💰 Startup Capital Opportunities: Elevate your startup dreams with the chance to secure essential capital for your venture’s launch and growth.

Apply by December 4th

Don’t miss this opportunity to bring your idea to life!

The jury and guest speaker will be announced soon. Keep an eye on our social media channels for exciting updates!

If you want to pitch, sign up here

If you want to attend as the audience and for further information, click here.

HSIF is a student-run investment fund in The Hague. HSIF offers startup capital for promising impactful business ideas of student entrepreneurs in and around The Hague. We help young entrepreneurs to turn their great ideas into succesful business with the help of our network of business coaches, advisors and investors. For participating students in the HSIF student board we provide a unique learning experience and participation in our community of enterprising students. And not for the least: we have a lot of fun! HISF has originally started as an initiative within THUAS, but is open for all students in The Hague region.

HSIF: The Hague Student Investment Fund